Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $24.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.99.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.