Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.16 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.