Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $99.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $92.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.35. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

