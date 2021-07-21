Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $331.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $331.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

VRTS stock opened at $258.21 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $300.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

