AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Jay Sussman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,650,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

