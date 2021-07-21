Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $148.90 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $157.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.