FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

CS opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

