NextEra Energy Partners, LP Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.