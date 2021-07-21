RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RES stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $899.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Manish Potti sold 88,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,321,760.00. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,906,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,225,191. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

