GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.57

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 2565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.
The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.
In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
