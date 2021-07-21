GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.57

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 2565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

