Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Sell

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of FMTX opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

