Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -10.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

