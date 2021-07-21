Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

