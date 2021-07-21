Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.