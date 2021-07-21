New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 286075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.