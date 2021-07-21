Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 372555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

