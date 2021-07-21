Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Decreases By 29.9%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

