Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Increases By 22.7%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNPY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get ANA alerts:

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.