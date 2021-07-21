KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

