Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $209.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $188.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

