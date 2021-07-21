Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

