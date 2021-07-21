Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.2% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 186.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.6% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

