Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Issued By B. Riley

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

INSW opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.