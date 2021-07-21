FY2021 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNT. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.34 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 37.57.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.