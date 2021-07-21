Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

