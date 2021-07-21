VeriSign (VRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRSN opened at $229.43 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,529. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

