WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Update

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 18,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $33,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.