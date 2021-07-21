Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

