Altabancorp (ALTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altabancorp stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

