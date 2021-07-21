Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poly is well positioned to continue benefiting from the massive shift toward reliable, high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration. It has taken concrete steps to control costs, make disciplined investments and balance supply chain exposures. Debt reduction remains a top priority amid coronavirus-induced adversities. The company’s extensive technical knowledge and portfolio of intellectual property rights give it a competitive edge over rivals. However, tightness in its supply chain due to the global semiconductor chip shortage is expected to hurt Poly’s near-term revenues. Stiff competition across all end markets often leads to intense price wars. The company has a complex inventory management as it sells products through its global network of channel partners. High research and development costs strain its margins.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $35.16 on Monday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

