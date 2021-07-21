National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$41.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.