Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

