Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.