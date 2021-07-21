Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €20.90 by Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.32 ($20.38).

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

