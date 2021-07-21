Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Up 31.7% in June

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

