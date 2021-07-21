Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.60 on Monday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.