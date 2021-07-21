Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.