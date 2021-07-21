EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.33.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.