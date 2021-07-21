UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $18.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.02 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,301 shares of company stock worth $31,328,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

