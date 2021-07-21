Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$671.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

