Zacks: Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $78.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.30 million. American Public Education posted sales of $82.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $391.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $546.82 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $529.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.