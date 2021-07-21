HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 383.50 ($5.01). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 612,153 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.39.

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Jim Strang acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

