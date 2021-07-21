SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SRAX opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

