Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.