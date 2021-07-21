Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,988,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

