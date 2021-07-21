NewMarket (NEU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $309.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $304.63 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

