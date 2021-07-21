Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

TSE:CP opened at C$91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$60.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$71.78 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.84.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$321.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

