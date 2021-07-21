Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $263.84 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $265.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.