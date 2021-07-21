Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $59.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

