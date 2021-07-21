Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 242 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 242 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

